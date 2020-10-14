State revokes educator certificate for Myrtle Beach woman after pleading guilty to tax evasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has revoked the educator certificate for a Myrtle Beach woman after she pled guilty to tax evasion and breach of trust charges, documents show.
Jeanne Voltz-Loomis, the former director of the child development ministry for First United Methodist Church, was arrested in April 2018 after she reportedly failed to pay more than $34,000 in state income taxes.
Voltz-Loomis also diverted funds for her personal use while in her position at the church, according to the South Carolina State Board of Education.
Court records show Voltz-Loomis pled guilty to the charges in December 2019 and was sentenced to five years, suspended to one day, and five years probation.
According to the South Carolina State Board of Education, Voltz-Loomis' educator certificate was revoked on Tuesday.
Voltz-Loomis can apply for certification again after three years.
