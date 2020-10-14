Solicitor: Horry County jury trial process going ‘smooth,’ despite new pandemic procedures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is currently taking on one of its biggest trials since the start of the pandemic, but it has taken months to make sure the proper safety precautions are in place.
Jury selection started on Tuesday in the Alyssa Dayvault trial. She is accused of killing and disposing of her two newborn children.
But the process of summoning jurors to the Horry County courtroom was much different this time around.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the process of getting jury trials back up and running started months before the South Carolina Supreme Court gave approval in late August. He said his office wanted to ensure they had a plan already in place so the safety measures would be implemented smoothly.
“Obviously, March caught us all off guard with COVID,” Richardson said. “Courts pretty much shut down at that point and as far as jury trials, they did shut down because when you bring in a jury, you’ve got introduce another 200-300 people into a courthouse. As that happened, we were still doing courts virtually but that was all pleas.”
In late August, the South Carolina Supreme Court picked three counties to start off resuming trials in the state, Horry, Laurens and Aiken counties, to see how the process would look during a pandemic.
“We borrowed off of each other and there were some differences,” Richardson said. “Not everything is cookie-cutter but we took everything we had learned from that first week of trials and we were able to try two during that week. We sent the information to Columbia and they made some recommendations and some things they wanted done.”
Richardson said Horry County started off with drug and traffic-related cases because they wouldn’t require many witnesses and would move faster.
Richardson said that trial roaster started off with 15 cases. He said the judge excused one defense attorney who had four of the 15 cases, which left 11 possible trial cases. Richardson said nine of those defendants pleaded guilty, and the remaining two cases went to trial.
“We tried those two cases in trial,” Richardson said. “One of those [defendants] ended up pleading in the middle of the trial and the other [defendant] was found guilty."
Richardson said holding those smaller trials helped the clerk’s office enforce the safety guidelines with jurors before holding cases that would require more testimonies and more jury summons.
“Generally, we would bring in everyone that had a jury summons and bring them in the big jury pool,” Richardson said. “Because we have to social distance and keep people out of the halls, we broke that up into two sections.”
Before the pandemic, Richardson said the clerk’s office would typically summon anywhere between 200-300 residents. Because of COVID, their office summoned closer to 500 people, to make up for anyone who may not be eligible because of pandemic related concerns.
“We [split the jury] groups up into [the time frames] of 9 a.m., and 2 p.m.," Richardson said.
When summoned, jurors must now complete the COVID questionnaire form, so courts know if they’d possibly been exposed to the virus. Richardson said that process is helping the trial process move smoother and quicker during the pandemic.
“The people that come in with their questionnaire form, for the most part, there have been very few excuses, no one has really asked to be excused," Richardson said. “They come in knowing they don’t have anything wrong. Before, we would vet all of that in the court. Now we [vet] it all in the paperwork ahead of time.”
Richardson said 99% of the time jurors are adhering to the new safety measures that are enforced from the very beginning, inside of the jury pool room.
Everyone is required to wear a mask at all times and whether they’re sitting or standing, they must maintain that six-feet of distance from one another.
Once inside of the jury pool room, jurors will see placeholders that keep two seats blocked off between each potential juror sitting on the same row, with an additional empty row.
Richardson said the little push-back received during the summons process was typically about a possible juror not wanting to wear a mask.
“There are people that have fussed about wearing a mask,” Richardson said. “Some people don’t want to do that and that’s fine too, but you just can’t sit on the jury.”
Richardson said the safety precautions taken with ensuring there were enough jurors for the Dayvault trial did play a role with the trial starting off a bit later than planned.
“We asked for a few extra to be alternate jurors in case anyone got sick,” Richardson said. “They had to bring the whole jury panel back in Wednesday and we got more alternates. We were able to seat a jury Tuesday with alternates but one of the alternates got sick. Before the case got started, the judge brought the panel back in and brought more alternates. That’s why opening statements were moved back to Wednesday. [Opening statements] would usually [have happened] on Monday afternoon before COVID. I don’t think there’s a perfect way of doing court like there’s no perfect way of going to Food Lion. [The process] takes a lot longer because before COVID, we would been up running with the [trial case this week] on Monday afternoon. We would of picked a whole jury, and ready to go with opening statements and witnesses. This time it took us until Wednesday to get a jury.”
Richardson said their safety plans received a stamp of approval from the state court because the jury safety procedures are being successfully implemented from start to trial finish.
“We weren’t told to ‘tweek’ anything," Richardson said. "We told them we would monitor everyone’s temperature, we would require masks, we would socially distance people, that would have plenty of hand sanitizer, put up plexiglass around the witness stand and have the jury forms sent out. That didn’t change anything with our [plans]. I’m guessing if we keep doing it six months from now, we’ll probably have it perfect.”
Richardson is looking ahead to the day Magistrate Courts will be allowed to hold preliminary hearings, which he hopes is approved by the state court in the near future.
