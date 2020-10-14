Sheriff’s office: 1 victim flown to hospital after nightclub shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marlboro County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Lt. Trevor Murphy said the shooting took place Wednesday night behind a local nightclub off Old Wire Road.
He added that one person was shot, and that person has been airlifted the hospital.
A suspect was taken into custody after a brief search, according to Murphy. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
