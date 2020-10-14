North Myrtle Beach man wins $750K lotto prize on the way to the dentist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man hit quite the jackpot while heading to the dentist.
According to information from the North Carolina Education Lottery, Larry Hales, of North Myrtle Beach, stopped to cash in a winning $20 ticket while heading to the dentist. He tried his luck again and this time won a $750,000 prize.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Hales was quoted as saying.
According to N.C. lottery officials, he purchased the lucky $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Han-Dee Hugo on Benson Highway in Garner
“I had a ticket that I went and cashed in,” said Hales. “I was standing there I said, ‘Well, why don’t I just buy a $10 ticket instead of a $20?’ And I thought, ‘If I win $750,000 I believe I can live with that.’”
Soon after making his purchase, he continued to his dentist’s office, a press release stated.
“I actually put the tickets in my truck and went in for my dental appointment,” said Hales. “After, I had to go to the bank to deposit some other money I had and I scratched them off while I was waiting in line at the drive-thru at the bank.”
He shared the news with his wife right away, according to the release.
“I had to show the tickets to her and ask her, ‘Please read this to make sure I’m seeing this right,’” he recalled. “I’ll bet we look at those tickets a dozen times before we came up here.”
Hales claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $530,628, according to state lottery officials.
He and his wife plan to spend the prize money on a few home repairs.
“We might buy a new car,” said Hales. “Maybe a new truck.”
