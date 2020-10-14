Myrtle Beach to host its first NCAA national championship event in 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach has been selected to host its first NCAA national championship.
The NCAA announced on Monday that Myrtle Beach will host the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championship in May 2024 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
The event is expected to bring 600 athletes from across the country to the Grand Strand for both individual and team championships.
“We’re excited to look ahead to 2024 when we can host this NCAA Division III Track and Field Championship with Coastal Carolina University. Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium is a great facility and will be well received. On behalf of the city, we look forward to welcoming these college athletes and their coaches to Myrtle Beach,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
The NCAA announcement finalizes a bid process to award their championships and preliminary rounds to select cities. The process began in Aug. 2019 and the NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions by the Feb. 2020 deadline.
“Part of our commitment to support sports tourism includes assisting with the bid process as the local NCAA affiliated institution. We are pleased that our region has been selected for an NCAA championship competition and look forward to more opportunities to partner with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber and other local communities to showcase our destination,” said Matt Hogue, director of athletics for Coastal Carolina University.
CCU will also serve as the official NCAA host institution.
