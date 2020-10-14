Myrtle Beach airport on track to recover faster than other airports

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s reputation as a travel destination is helping in the airport’s recovery.
According to the Myrtle Beach International Airport, it is positioned to recover faster than the national average after COVID-19 created an unprecedented decline in travel.
Leisure travel is recovering more quickly than business travel, according to airport officials. They said in July 2020, MYR was one of the best performing airports in the United States, with 46% of passengers compared to the same period in 2019; the national average for the U.S. was 26%
“MYR has a distinct advantage as a predominantly leisure destination with 60-miles of open coastline. Our destination offers outdoor recreation opportunities that many travelers seek in the new COVID-era,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports. “We are thrilled that our passenger levels reflect a recovery rate nearly twice the national average and growing confidence with the traveling public and are optimistic this trend will continue into 2021.”
A recent report from Moody’s Investors Service is forecasting that markets like MYR, with people mostly traveling for vacation, will recover at a rate of 40 to 45% of 2019 levels in the first half of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.