McLeod Health Darlington transferring services to other facilities due to storm damage

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health Darlington will be transferring inpatient and outpatient services to other McLeod Health facilities due to storm damage, according to officials.
The transfers should be completed by Friday, Oct. 16, McLeod Health spokesperson Tracy Stanton said.
She added a “thorough evaluation and facility assessment” of the Darlington hospital is underway to determine its future.
Staff impacted by the shift will be relocated to care for the patients and transfer to those positions in the new locations within the McLeod Health system.
More information on the Darlington facility is expected to be released pending a structural review of the building.
