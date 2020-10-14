MBPD prepares to make Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon safe, secure

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is finalizing safety and security plans for this year’s Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon.
The half-marathon starts Sunday morning with the 5K race happening Saturday morning. The 5K race will take place in the Market Common. The half marathon will take place along Robert Grissom Parkway and Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Henry Bresadola said the process of creating the department’s safety plan is no small task.
“It’s almost a full year process for these races,” Bresadola said. “It does involve a lot of officers and a lot of moving parts.”
Bresadola said around 100 officers will be on the course making sure everything runs smoothly. He added that preventing people and cars not involved in the race from interfering with the runners is a top priority.
“We try to have every intersection covered, especially along Ocean Boulevard to allow the folks to get across the street to the hotels that they need to get to in a timely manner,” Bresadola said.
MBPD will also use their sky watchtower, which they frequently use at big events.
“The sky watchtower just gives us an extra set of eyes, as well as we can put an officer in it if we need to get up and above the event to be able to see things,” Bresadola said.
Security cameras also play a big role for police.
“Our biggest asset is the cameras that are throughout the city,” Bresadola said. “It allows me to monitor the race from one location.”
Bresadola said the main thing people not running the race need to know is to be prepared for some traffic delays in the morning both for Saturday’s 5K and Sunday’s half-marathon.
“If you’re out and about Saturday morning in Market Common, just a little bit of extra caution between about 7:30 and 9 o clock,” he said. “There will be runners out on the course, and then of course on Sunday, the race kicks off at about 7 o’clock, and you can expect congestion on Grissom Parkway and Ocean Boulevard til around 10:30 or so.”
For more traffic information regarding the races this weekend, Myrtle Beach Police recommend you monitor their social media pages.
