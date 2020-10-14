Marion Co. animal shelter director under investigation for alleged embezzlement

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Animal Shelter’s director is under investigation for allegations of embezzlement, according to a spokesperson with the State Law Enforcement Division.
SLED confirmed with WMBF News that there is an active investigation into Angel Rogers, the director of the shelter, after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office requested the agency’s assistance.
According to SLED, the investigation began sometime near the end of June or beginning of July 2020, and remains active at this time.
WMBF News is waiting to hear back for comment from the animal shelter, sheriff’s department, and county administrator.
