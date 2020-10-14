Horry County puts four new ambulances into service

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There are four new ambulances to serve the residents of Horry County.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the new units will replace older ambulances at Station 2 in Little River, Station 20 in the Scipio area, Station 30 in Myrtle Beach and Station 31 in Surfside Beach.
The new units will go into service immediately, according to the HCFR.
Department officials said HCFR runs approximately 63,000 calls each year. Of that number, around 85% are medical-related, according to first responders.
“With that, our ambulances are some of our greatest tools to help our citizens and guests, operated by well-trained public servant first responders,” a post on HCFR’s social pages state.
