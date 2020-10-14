FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather continues on Thursday before showers and storms arrive late in the day Friday.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies with a little patchy fog developing in some areas. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s in the Pee Dee and lower 60s along the Grand Strand.
Thursday will see afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80. Clouds will begin to thicken up by the afternoon and evening as humidity starts to increase.
A cold front will move into the area on Friday. Ahead of the front temperatures will once again climb to near 80 as the humidity continues to increase. By the late afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will move into the region. A stray strong storm or two may develop late in the day.
The front will quickly push off shore Friday night and allow much cooler weather to move in for the weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday will see sunny skies. The coolest weather settles in for Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday night.
