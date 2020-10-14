FIRST ALERT: Cooler and comfortable Wednesday

By Andrew Dockery | October 14, 2020 at 4:04 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 4:04 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s cool and comfortable as you step out the door this morning. A light jacket might be needed for some of you, especially inland where temperatures are back into the middle 50s.

Highs will top out in the mid 70s today under mostly sunny skies.
As we head throughout the day, sunshine will continue with lower humidity and temperatures climbing into the middle 70s for the afternoon hours.

We will see another round of sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures for Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with the lower 80s inland. A few more clouds will arrive late in the afternoon, ahead of our next cold front, which will arrive on Friday.

The cold front will bring scattered showers and storms for Friday afternoon.
That cold front will not only bring our next rain chance but it will also bring even colder air into the Carolinas for the weekend. As we head throughout the day on Friday, scattered showers and storms will increase. Look for a 40% chance of rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours with an isolated strong storm or two late in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Highs will drop behind the cold front into the mid 60s for highs on Saturday.
As the front moves off shore, colder weather crashes in by the weekend making for a beautiful fall weekend forecast. Daytime temperatures will range from the 60s to near 70 with overnight temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

