FIRST ALERT: Cooler and comfortable Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s cool and comfortable as you step out the door this morning. A light jacket might be needed for some of you, especially inland where temperatures are back into the middle 50s.
As we head throughout the day, sunshine will continue with lower humidity and temperatures climbing into the middle 70s for the afternoon hours.
We will see another round of sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures for Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with the lower 80s inland. A few more clouds will arrive late in the afternoon, ahead of our next cold front, which will arrive on Friday.
That cold front will not only bring our next rain chance but it will also bring even colder air into the Carolinas for the weekend. As we head throughout the day on Friday, scattered showers and storms will increase. Look for a 40% chance of rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours with an isolated strong storm or two late in the day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s.
As the front moves off shore, colder weather crashes in by the weekend making for a beautiful fall weekend forecast. Daytime temperatures will range from the 60s to near 70 with overnight temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s through the weekend.
