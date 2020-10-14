Chanticleers to honor fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during Wednesday’s game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will pay tribute to Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher during Wednesday night’s game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
A tweet from offense and special teams coach Joshua Caraway shows the sticker the team will wear on its helmets. It’s in the shape of a police badge and reads “PFC J. Hancher EOW 10-3-20.”
“Thank y’all for protecting our community and putting your lives on the line for us,” the tweet stated.
Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in the area of 14th Avenue South on Oct. 3.
The matchup between the Chanticleers and the Ragin' Cajuns begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
