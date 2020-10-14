Bicyclists in Myrtle Beach asked to provide input on their experiences in the community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders are seeking input from bicyclists in the community about their experiences.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the city of Myrtle Beach has applied to the League of American Bicyclists for Bike Friendly Community designation. The review process is officially underway.
“In addition to the application, the League wants bicyclists in our community to provide their input so reviewers can gain a better understanding of local bicyclists' experiences in our community,” the post stated.
According to city officials, the survey is meant to provide context for the review team’s decision-making process, “as well as valuable feedback directly for Myrtle Beach directly from bicyclists in our community.”
The survey is open to anyone familiar with bicycling in Myrtle Beach. To fill out the survey, click here.
