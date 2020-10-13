Week 4 SCHSL football state media rankings released

Week 4 SCHSL football state media rankings released
Myrtle Beach, Dillon, Lake View all ranked No. 1 (Source: WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald | October 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 4:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League football state media rankings for week four are out. A trio of local schools in Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lake View are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

CLASS 5A:

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. TL Hanna

8. Goose Creek

9. Northwestern

10. Carolina Forest

CLASS 4A:

1. Myrtle Beach

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. AC Flora

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Westside

7. Greer

8. Beaufort

9. Greenwood

10. West Florence

CLASS 3A:

1. Dillon

2. Chapman

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Chester

6. Gilbert

7. Wren

8. Belton Honea-Path

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Aynor

CLASS 2A:

1. Abbeville

2. Barnwell

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Newberry

5. Cheraw

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Chesnee

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Wade Hampton

CLASS 1A:

1. Lake View

2. Lamar

3. Southside Christian

4. Green Sea Floyds

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Whale Branch

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Ridge Spring Monetta

10. Carvers Bay

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.