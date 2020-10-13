Week 4 SCHSL football state media rankings released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League football state media rankings for week four are out. A trio of local schools in Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lake View are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
CLASS 5A:
1. Dutch Fork
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. TL Hanna
8. Goose Creek
9. Northwestern
10. Carolina Forest
CLASS 4A:
1. Myrtle Beach
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Westside
7. Greer
8. Beaufort
9. Greenwood
10. West Florence
CLASS 3A:
1. Dillon
2. Chapman
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Chester
6. Gilbert
7. Wren
8. Belton Honea-Path
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Aynor
CLASS 2A:
1. Abbeville
2. Barnwell
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Newberry
5. Cheraw
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
CLASS 1A:
1. Lake View
2. Lamar
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Ridge Spring Monetta
10. Carvers Bay
