Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris coming to Charlotte Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Democratic Vice Presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris will be making a stop in Charlotte during a trip to North Carolina this week.
Senator Harris will be in N.C. on Thursday, October 15, according to her campaign. Harris will also be visiting Asheville, although exact details about either stop have not been released.
The visit comes the same day early voting begins across the state.
On Friday, Harris shared a video message to N.C. voters about making a plan to vote early.
“We have been waiting for this moment for nearly four years: the chance to vote for a new president and a brighter future for our country. And you have a few easy and convenient ways to vote early and make sure your voice is heard. So let’s make a plan,” Harris says in the video. “First, vote-by-mail is already underway...You can also vote early in-person, starting October 15th. Either way, you’ll be one of the first voters to move our country forward.”
In late September, Harris participated in a “Sister to Sister meets Shop Talk” roundtable in Raleigh where she heard from Black North Carolinians and highlighted the importance of voting and making a change.
Her visit came the day before the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
Check back with WBTV for more information on Harris’ visit to N.C. and the Queen City as more details are released.
