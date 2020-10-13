Two injured in Lumberton shooting Tuesday afternoon

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Lumberton that left two men injured.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired on Freedom Drive around 2:33 p.m.
When police arrived, they learned a group of four or five people were standing in a group when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire from the intersection of Freedom Drive and Prevatte Street.
The ages of the two people who were shot can’t be confirmed, authorities said. Their injuries do not appear to be serious, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
