Some Horry County parents seek clarity from school district on potential face-to-face instruction next week

“I hope parents can understand, this gives you a choice to see what goes on with DHEC numbers," Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson said. “[We went from medium category the week before last] to high. What we decided to do was to leave the children in school until we got a better chance to get a better reading, to see if we have a spike there, and see what’s going on. [We want to] make the best decision we can for the parents.”