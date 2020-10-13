New monument honoring military members unveiled at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach has a new monument.
The Grand Strand Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America gathered Tuesday afternoon to unveil the park’s newest addition.
It honors members past and present of the Grand Strand Chapter of the MOAA.
Jim Albert, president of the Grand Strand Chapter of MOAA, said they got the idea to build the monument two years ago when their former president, Col. Bob Hawkins, died.
“He got involved heavily in everything, and he was an exceptional leader,” Albert said. “When he passed away at the end of 2018, that was a trigger for us to move forward and make things happen.”
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune was the guest speaker at the unveiling ceremony. She said she can’t think of a better place for a monument like this than Warbird Park.
“How fitting is it that this monument is right here on the Air Force base?” Bethune said. “And I also have a tie to this base, because my father was stationed here when he was in the Air Force.”
Albert added that MOAA has a great relationship with the city, which helped make this process go a lot smoother.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.