National group calls on Graham to apologize for comments on minorities in SC

"Do I believe South Carolina is a racist state? No. And let me tell you why. To young people out there of color, to young immigrants this is a great state. One thing I can say without any doubt; you can be an African-American and go to the Senate. You just have to share the values of our state. Tim Scott is in the Senate. He’s the only African-American Republican (Senator) in the country. Nikki Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants raised in South Carolina. She became our governor. In South Carolina, folks, it’s not about the color of your skin or where you came from. It’s about your ideas. The reason I’m going to win this race is because my ideas, my Conservative philosophy, my willingness to reach across the aisle fits our state. I’m aligned with Tim Scott and Nikki Haley.