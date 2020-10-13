Myrtle Beach police release number of people hurt in deadly shooting along Hwy. 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released new information on a deadly shooting Monday morning.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said a total of five people were hurt in the shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in the 1000 block of Highway 501. He added that four of them are still in the hospital and one was treated on the scene and released.
The coroner’s office said 30-year-old Darius Hemingway of Myrtle Beach died at the scene.
It’s not clear what led up to Monday morning’s shooting.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with photos or videos that could help in the investigation is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
