Myrtle Beach neighborhood lights up blue to support law enforcement, honor fallen officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach neighborhood showed their support for local law enforcement in a big way Tuesday night.
The Belle Harbor neighborhood off Coventry Boulevard was lit up blue to show law enforcement officers that residents stand behind them.
“Belle Harbor supports law enforcement. We have a big community of retired officers here and because of that everybody wanted to get involved. We’ve been sharing the Facebook posts to let everyone know 10-13 is the day to light up your house blue,” said Meghan Newell Davis, whose husband is also in law enforcement.
Davis added that it was especially important for the neighborhood to back the blue after the Myrtle Beach Police Department lost Pfc. Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty.
“My husband is in law enforcement and as a law enforcement family, we decided it was super important to show the Myrtle Beach police officers that we support them and we back them up. Of course, with the recent incident with Jacob Hancher, we want to show support to the family,” Davis said.
Hancher was shot and killed on Oct. 3 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. He was just 23 years old. According to MBPD, Hancher had four years as a community officer and just under one year as a police officer.
He was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown of Waldorf, Maryland.
