Myrtle Beach Fire Department pleased with drone utilization one year later

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one year since the Myrtle Beach Fire Department started utilizing drones, and firefighters are pleased with the results.
Last October, the department received a donation from the Myrtle Beach Rotary Club to purchase the drones.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Cpt. Jon Evans said this year alone, the department has used three drones to help them fight about 20 fires.
The drones have infrared cameras allowing them to pick up heat signals from a fire or a person’s body.
Evans said the drones not only give fire crews another angle of the scene, but they keep firefighters safe. He added they were utilized during a hotel fire several weeks ago.
“With the thermal imagining, we’ve been able to see a lot of different things when we have fires,” Evans said. “Most recently, the Holiday Sands South fire, we were able to see if there were any patterns in the ceiling that we were missing, making sure the fire was completely out. Specifically, for that fire too, we used it for fire investigation because it was dark and these drones have a light you can put up there, so it really lit up the scene.”
The devices also record, and the department is using what they’re gaining for training.
Evans said after every major fire, they have an “after-action report” where all firefighters can access videos from the drones or other devices. This allows crews to learn from their mistakes or see what’s done well.
In typical training, the department can do controlled burns, but these drone videos are showing real-world scenarios.
Whether someone’s been with the department for many years or it’s their first day on the job, the department is using the records to teach what might not be learned in a training.
“When you are on a fire scene, not every crew sees the same thing," Evans said. “Your main fire crew is going to see the fire, but all the other crews might be doing other jobs and might not see what’s going on inside. So it can be a tool to say, ‘look this is what we had going on, this is maybe where the confusion came up, somebody said this but this is really what’s going on, and here’s why.'”
