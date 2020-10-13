McMaster to conduct ceremonial signing of bill to support S.C. firefighters diagnosed with cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will conduct a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday of the Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan.
According to information from the S.C. State Firefighters' Association, the ceremonial signing will take place Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the S.C. State Fire Academy Fire Station.
Last month, the South Carolina House passed the third reading of the Firefighter Cancer Healthcare Benefits Plan. The bill received approval from the Senate earlier this year. McMaster formally signed it into law on Sept. 29.
If a firefighter is diagnosed with one of several types of cancer listed in the bill, the state will provide a one-time payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis and $12,000 a year to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.
If a firefighter dies from cancer, their family would receive $75,000.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.