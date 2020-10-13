Jury selection set to begin in case of North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing, disposing of two newborns

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for a North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing and disposing of two newborn is set to begin Tuesday.
The spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said motions in Alyssa Dayvault’s case were finished Monday. Jury selection and the trial will get underway Tuesday.
PAST COVERAGE:
Police said Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a baby boy at her home in December of 2018.
She reportedly told police she did not seek medical treatment and did not attempt to save the newborn’s life.
Arrest warrants state Dayvault then put the child’s body in a trash can at her North Myrtle Beach home.
Police said she also admitted to giving birth to another child in November of 2017, doing the same with the infant.
WMBF News Reporter Nia Watson will cover this story from inside the courtroom. Make sure to follow the WMBF Facebook page and news app for updates throughout the day.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.