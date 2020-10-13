Investigation underway after shots fired, vehicle hit by bullets in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in the Murrells Inlet area.
Deputies were called Tuesday night to a home on Turntable Road.
Preliminary reports show a man fired shots that hit a vehicle, then he drove off in a black Dodge Challenger.
Deputies said there are no injuries.
The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigative Division is on the way to the scene.
