Hartsville City Council votes in favor of extending face mask ordinance

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – People in the city of Hartsville will continue to wear masks inside certain businesses in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday night, the Hartsville City Council voted unanimously in favor of extending the mandate that requires people to wear masks in businesses, such as retail stores and restaurants.
The city said that the original ordinance proved successful in helping reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in Hartsville.
The mask ordinance will expire Dec. 11, unless it is renewed by the city council.
The ordinance outlines circumstances in which citizens are required to wear a face mask including:
- All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, foodservice establishment, or city owned buildings.
- All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible.
- All foodservice establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.
The ordinance outlines specific exemptions in which face coverings are not required:
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas connected to retail or foodservice establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering;
- For those who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;
- For children under 10 years old;
- For patrons of foodservice establishments while they are dining;
- In private, individual offices;
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when exercising, obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services, or while swimming; and
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed are.
If a person is found in violation, they could receive a fine up to $25. If a business does not abide by the mandate, then they could receive a fine up to $100.
