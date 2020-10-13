Second annual ‘Crush the Crisis’ opioid take back event set for this month

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Health will host its second annual 'Crush the Crisis’ opioid take back event this month, officials announced Tuesday morning.
The goal of the event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the proper disposal of medications, according to a press release from the hospital system.
The public is invited to anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center.
The event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” said Dr. George Helmrich, chief medical officer of Grand Strand Health. “Now is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”
According to the release, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and a drive-through collection process.
Grand Strand Health collected 12,882 individual unused medications at last year’s event, officials said.
