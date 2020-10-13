FIRST ALERT: Mild today, cooler weather arrives midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild temperatures continue today as you step out the door. We’re in the upper 60s to lower 70s as you start your day and prepare for another mild one ahead.
The passing cold front will move through the area today, prompting an isolated shower or storm later this afternoon and into the evening hours at 20%. Highs will reach the lower 80s today as the cold front brings a few isolated showers.
That cold front will bring cooler and comfortable weather for the middle of the week with highs on Wednesday and Thursday in the middle to upper 70s both afternoons.
An even stronger cold front is what we continue to give you the first alert to. That will move into the region on Friday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with a risk of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. As the front moves off shore, colder weather crashes in by the weekend, providing for a fall feel!
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.