FIRST ALERT: Cooler and less humid Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A weak cold front will deliver cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the middle of the week.
The passing cold front will move through the this evening prompting an isolated shower or two with evening rain chances at only 20%.
That cold front will bring cooler and comfortable weather into the region tonight with clearing skies. Temperatures by daybreak on Wednesday will drop into the middle to upper 50s inland and to near 60 along the Grand Strand.
Wednesday afternoon will feature sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures climbing into the middle 70s through the afternoon.
Thursday will see another round of sunny skies but slightly warmer temperatures as readings return to the upper 70s. A few more clouds will arrive the mid to late afternoon.
The next big weather maker is a strong cold front that will move into the area on Friday. This front will bring scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. A strong storm or two may develop late in the day. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be quite warm again with afternoon readings in the upper 70s.
As the front moves off shore, colder weather crashes in by the weekend making for a beautiful fall weekend forecast. Daytime temperatures will range from the 60s to near 70 with overnight temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s through the weekend.
