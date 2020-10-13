Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer laid to rest in Maryland

Fallen Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Jacob Hancher was laid to rest Tuesday in his hometown in Maryland. (Source: Charles County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | October 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 4:41 PM

WALDORF, Md. (WMBF) – A fallen Myrtle Beach police officer is in his final resting place in his hometown in Maryland.

A final funeral service was held on Tuesday in Waldorf, Maryland for Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Jacob Hancher.

“As part of the funeral for PFC Hancher, members of our Honor Guard folded the flag and presented it to Chief Amy Prock of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She in turn gave the flag to PFC Hancher’s sister. This is always a poignant moment for those watching, as the flag will always represent the death of someone they love,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page.

Members of the Maryland State Police provided the 21-gun salute in honor of Hancher.

“Though PFC Hancher was not part of our immediate police family, as with police officers across the nation, he was indeed our brother in blue. Blessed are our peacemakers,” the sheriff’s office posted.

He was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3 after responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of 14th Avenue South.

A public funeral service was held on Oct. 9 in Myrtle Beach before Hancher’s body was taken to Maryland.

Before moving to Myrtle Beach, Hancher lived in southern Maryland where he graduated from Thomas Stone High School and volunteered at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

He was laid to rest at St. Peter’s Church in Waldorf.

