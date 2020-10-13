Fallen Myrtle Beach police officer laid to rest in Maryland

Being part of the Honor Guard during a funeral service for a fallen officer is profound. While you are there to do specific, ceremonial presentations, you are also reminded of the dangers police face every day when responding to calls for service. Being part of the Honor Guard requires extreme discipline. Members personify professional decorum, respect, and strive toward perfection in the presentation. As part of the funeral for PFC Hancher, members of our Honor Guard folded the flag and presented it to Chief Amy Prock of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She in turn gave the flag to PFC Hancher’s sister. This is always a poignant moment for those watching, as the flag will always represent the death of someone they love. Today, the Flag Team consisted of Cpl. Steve Bryant, PFC Kevin Makle, PFC Steve Duley, PFC Mike Hancock, PFC Ian Bier, and PFC Paul Sady. Our trumpet player was PFC Thomas Rickard who played Taps. Other Honor Guard members who helped coordinate the services this morning include: Cpl. Derek Arends and PFC Ron Goldsmith. Members of the Maryland State Police provided the 21-gun salute. Our patrol officers assisted with traffic. Our Motors Unit, led by Sgt. Kris Syvertsen has been assisting with processions for PFC Hancher over the past two days. This morning, Sgt. Syvertsen was accompanied by Cpl. W. Brad Saunders, Cpl. Terrell Hemsley, and Cpl. Raymond Brooks. Though PFC Hancher was not part of our immediate police family, as with police officers across the nation, he was indeed our brother in blue. Blessed are our peacemakers.