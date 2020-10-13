Downed tree closes a portion of a Conway road

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area after a large tree came down and has closed a portion of a road in Conway.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, the downed tree is on New Road. Utility services have been contacted, as utility lines are affected.
City spokesperson June Wood said they have not received any reports of customers without power in the area.
She added there is currently not an estimated time as to when the tree will be cleared, as public works and electric utility workers have to arrive.
