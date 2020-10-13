Horry County has state’s highest number of new COVID-19 cases, updated counts show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 629 new cases of COVID-19, and 14 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 152,963 and those who have died to 3,371, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 85 additional COVID-19 cases, representing the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the state and continuing a recent uptick in the county. One new death was also announced. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 6,149 and the percent positive was 10.0%.
Of South Carolina’s 9,979 inpatient hospital beds, 8,057 are in use for a 80.74% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 745 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 201 are in ICU and 90 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events schduled through Oct. 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.