‘COVID-19’ removed for Grand Strand woman’s death certificate after months-long fight

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After a months-long battle, the death certificate of a Grand Strand family’s loved one is now COVID-19 free.
WMBF News introduced you to Brenda Presley back in September. Her mother, Mary Miller, died on July 18 and the death certificate blamed COVID-19 for her passing. It was listed as acute respiratory failure, and underneath it read COVID-19.
Presley stated that her mother didn’t die from the coronavirus. Lab results showed that Miller was tested for the virus three times, and each time came back negative. The last test was taken on July 13, which was five days before she died.
PAST COVERAGE:
Tidelands Health admitted that the doctor made a mistake in listing COVID-19 as the cause of death and stated that the certificate would be amended.
But the death certificate saga didn’t end there.
A couple of weeks later, Presley checked the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Web Death system, which tracks death certificates in South Carolina, and it showed in Part I that her mother died solely from “Acute Respiratory Failure,” and that in Part II, “COVID-19 exposure,” dementia and CVA were significant conditions contributing to her death.
WMBF News spoke with an official with the CDC who stated that “COVID-19 exposure” is not a cause of death or a contributory factor.
Now after months of fighting, Presley has told WMBF News that COVID-19 is no longer listed on her mother’s death certificate.
WMBF News reporter Madison Martin has been following this story for months. She will break down how the family was able to get COVID-19 removed from their loved one’s death certificate on WMBF News at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.