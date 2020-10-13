Conway police ask for help identifying person wanted in robbery case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking the community for information that could help them make an arrest in a robbery case.
Officers responded to a reported robbery around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Conway King Smoker business in the 2200 block of Highway 501 East.
Police said no one was hurt during the robbery.
They added the robber ran away from the scene.
The person is described as an 18 to 20-year-old black man, about 5′9″ tall and weighing around 125 pounds.
Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
