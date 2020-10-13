Carolina Forest at Socastee named week four Extra Point Game of the Week

Carolina Forest at Socastee (Source: WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald | October 13, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 8:04 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re heading to Socastee Boulevard for our week four Extra Point Game of the Week for a huge Region 6-5A showdown between Socastee and Carolina Forest. Both teams enter Friday night with a 2-1 record overall. The Braves are 2-1 in region play while the Panthers are 1-1.

After a hot start, Carolina Forest is coming off its first loss of the year at the hands of Sumter who leads the region with a 3-0 record. Over in Socastee, first-year head coach Ben Hampton has led his Braves to back to back wins over region foes St. James and Conway.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Socastee High School. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.

