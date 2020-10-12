Pepper Palace has a new store in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Looking for something sweet or spicy? Pepper Palace has it all!
They have three locations along the Grand Strand and the most recent store that just opened is at the Tanger Outlets in North Myrtle Beach. The other locations are at Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach.
Pepper Palace has been around since 1989 and all of their sauces are hand crafted. They offer a wide variety of things like wing sauce, barbeque sauce, salsa, seasonings and more.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.