NWS sending crews to Horry, Dillon counties to survey damage from possible tornadoes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service will send crews out to parts of Horry County Monday morning to survey damage caused by a possible tornado on Sunday.
A home in Conway was badly damaged after the possible tornado passed through the area.
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Oak Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. They said one person was injured but is expected to be OK.
The National Weather Service will also survey damage from a suspected tornado in Dillon.
Stay with WMBF News for more information about what the teams find.
