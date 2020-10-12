NWS sending crews to Horry, Dillon counties to survey damage from possible tornadoes

By WMBF News Staff | October 12, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 9:12 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service will send crews out to parts of Horry County Monday morning to survey damage caused by a possible tornado on Sunday.

A home in Conway was badly damaged after the possible tornado passed through the area.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Oak Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. They said one person was injured but is expected to be OK.

The National Weather Service will also survey damage from a suspected tornado in Dillon.

