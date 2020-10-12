North Myrtle Beach cancels two holiday events due to COVID-19

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of two upcoming events in North Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the city, the 2020 Howl-O-Scream event at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex will not take place.
Additionally, the December Shop With A Hero Charity Golf Tournament has also been canceled.
The Howl-O-Scream event has featured face painting, costumes and other Halloween-themed activities.
December’s golf tournament benefits North Myrtle Beach’s Shop with a Hero program for in-need children at North Myrtle Beach Elementary.
