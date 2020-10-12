Monday declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach leaders stated in their proclamation that the area now called the Grand Strand was previously known as The Land of Chicora, home of the Waccamaw, the Chicora, the Winyaw, the Santee, the Edisto, the Catawba, the Pee Dee, the Cheraw, the Chickasaw, the Lower Eastern Cherokee and the Beaver Creek Indians, “and that these names and their descendants live on in our community and culture today.”