Lumberton police investigate shooting; 1 man hurt

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway in Lumberton after police said one person was shot Monday night.
Police were called to the shooting around 6 p.m. at Spruce Street and Swann Drive.
Officers said they found one man shot in the area.
He was taken to Southeastern Medical Center but has since been flown to another hospital for additional treatment, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Police said his condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.