JV football game between Hartsville High, Myrtle Beach cancelled after positive COVID-19 test
October 12, 2020

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A junior varsity football game scheduled this week between Hartsville High School and Myrtle Beach High School has been cancelled, officials said Monday.

The cancellation comes after a player for Hartsville tested for positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the Darlington County School District.

Officials said some members of the team have been designated as close contacts and have been placed in a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The cancelled game will not be made up.

