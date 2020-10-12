Former Lexington Co. Detention Officer charged in connection with assault-for-hire scheme

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former officer at the Lexington County Detention Center has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault-for-hire scheme that took place last year.
Ingrid Yolanda Ortiz-Montero, 22, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of conspiracy.
“Immediately after I became aware of allegations that Ortiz-Montero brought contraband into the detention center, I placed her on administrative leave and launched an internal review,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Once I determined potential criminal activity took place, I called in the State Law Enforcement Division, as is standard procedure. We do that when a current or former employee is involved to ensure an unbiased and thorough investigation.”
After Ortiz-Montero was placed on administrative leave for the contraband investigation, officials say she communicated with an inmate to discuss payment for the assault of another inmate.
“In November 2019, Oritz-Montero offered to pay $100 for the assault,” Sheriff Koon said. “She resigned from her position about two weeks later.”
Ortiz-Montero was arrested by SLED and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. She is expected to be released if she meets the conditions of her bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
