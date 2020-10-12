FIRST ALERT: Remaining mild with a few showers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild temperatures with a few showers will continue through Tuesday before a much cooler weather pattern settles in for the upcoming weekend.
A stray shower or two will remain possible through this evening before ending after sunset. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 60s across the Pee Dee and upper 60s to near 70 along the Grand Strand.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds. Once again a few spotty showers will be possible in the late afternoon and evening, although many areas will remain dry with rain chances at only 20%. Temperatures will be warm once again with afternoon readings in the lower 80s.
Slightly cooler and more comfortable weather settles in for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s both afternoons.
A strong cold front will move into the region on Friday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 with a risk of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. As the front moves off shore, much cooler weather will settle in by the weekend.
