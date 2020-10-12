FIRST ALERT: Plenty of changes arrive this week

Our best rain chance for the week looks to be on Friday and even then, it’s just a 30% chance of showers and storms for now. Another cold front, one that looks to be stronger, will bring scattered showers and storms to the region Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs will go from the upper 70s on Friday to the mid 60s for the weekend! One of our colder shots of fall like weather looks to arrive for those weekend plans.