FIRST ALERT: Plenty of changes arrive this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the new work week off with a few more clouds around this morning and a warm start to the day.
That will be the story for the day ahead. It’s not fall-like weather but that will arrive later this week. Highs today will reach the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. We will hold onto an additional isolated shower or storm this afternoon at 20%.
We will remain warm on Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 80s when we should be in the upper 70s for this time of year. Skies will remain partly cloudy as the weak cold front moves through the area, dropping us back down into the upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Our best rain chance for the week looks to be on Friday and even then, it’s just a 30% chance of showers and storms for now. Another cold front, one that looks to be stronger, will bring scattered showers and storms to the region Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs will go from the upper 70s on Friday to the mid 60s for the weekend! One of our colder shots of fall like weather looks to arrive for those weekend plans.
As always, this could change but we do want to be the first to give you that First Alert! Stay tuned with us throughout the week for the latest updates.
