FIRST ALERT: Chance of development in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to watch a chance of development in the Atlantic.
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands continue to show signs of organization. Slow development of this system is possible during the next day or so while it moves generally westward near 15 mph. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development by midweek.
The chance of development is at 30% over the next two and five days.
At this time there is no threat to the Carolinas.
