EF-1 tornados touched down Sunday in Dillon County, Horry County, NWS says
Multiple structures were damaged by a tornado Sunday in the Conway area. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | October 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 11:14 AM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Confirmed EF-1 tornados touched down Sunday afternoon in Dillon County and Horry County, according to the National Weather Service.

The Dillon County tornado crossed I-95 between Latta and Dillon near mile marker 184 around 3:20 p.m., the NWS said. It caused trees to snap on the side of the highway, in addition to causing roof damage to some structures.

The NWS also said a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday between Four Mile Road and Cultra Road in the Red Hill section of Horry County.

The Horry County tornado damaged multiple structures. One person suffered minor injuries but was treated on scene by Horry County Fire Rescue crews.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 73 and 112 miles-per-hour, according to the National Weather Service.

