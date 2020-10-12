DHEC offering COVID-19 testing opportunities in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering several opportunities for residents in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee to get a COVID-19 test this week.
According to a DHEC press release, health officials recommend residents get tested at least once a month if they are out and about in the community.
“Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus,” the release stated.
DHEC-sponsored testing is available at no cost and is open to anyone, regardless of symptoms, and doesn’t require a referral. Preregistering is recommended and results are available within 72 hours.
The following testing opportunities are available:
- Oct. 13 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Lake City First Baptist Church, 135 South Church Street, Lake City
- Oct. 13 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Georgetown Olive Park, 240 South Olive Street, Andrews,
- Oct. 14 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2000 Cade Road, Lake City
- Oc. 15 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach
- Oct. 15 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Marion County Administrative Office, 2523 E. Hwy. 76, Marion
- Oct. 16 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Wild Water and Wheels, 910 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach
- Oct. 17 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - East Clarendon Middle School, 1171 Pope Street, Turbeville
- Oct. 17 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Kingstree High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Kingstree
- Oct. 17 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Center, 3000 W Radio Road, Florence
- Oct. 18 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Florence Center, 3000 W Radio Road, Florence
