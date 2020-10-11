Senate candidate Jaime Harrison breaks national fundraising record

“This campaign is making history, because we’re focused on restoring hope back to South Carolina,” Guy King, campaign spokesman said. “While Lindsey Graham continues playing political games in Washington, Jaime Harrison is remaining laser-focused on the real issues impacting people here — like healthcare, broadband access, and COVID relief for businesses and families. After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has changed into someone voters no longer recognize, and these resources will be instrumental in our efforts to send Lindsey home in November.”