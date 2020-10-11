Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Horry County, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Horry County, according to officials.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass around midnight Saturday.
The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Roberto Lopez. Bellamy added he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.